Zogenix gets orphan drug status for FINTEPLA in Japan
Aug. 26, 2021 Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announces that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, which is being developed in Japan as a potential treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
- In Japan, Orphan Drug status may be granted to drug candidates designed to treat diseases with fewer than 50K patients or diseases that are designated as intractable and the need for improved medical care is high.
- Zogenix is on track to submit a J-NDA for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome later this year.
- If approved, the product will be made available in Japan through an exclusive distribution agreement with Nippon Shinyaku.
- Dravet syndrome is a rare, devastating and life-long form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.