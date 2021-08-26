Restaurant Brands favored over Yum Brands in ratings flip at Oppenheimer

Aug. 26, 2021 8:25 AM ETYUM, QSRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Sign of Burger King in Liverpool
ilbusca/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer says the outperformance of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) in comparison to Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) warrants a hard look with catalysts in place to shift YUM gains into QSR.
  • Analyst Brian Bittner and team say the relative risk/reward profile has erupted for QSR which carries an unprecedented 30% valuation discount to YUM and holds a $10B lower market capital, despite the expectation for higher EBITDA generation. They also note that QSR's unit growth algorithm could accelerate to more than 6% vs YUM's 4% to 5% in an underappreciated development. underappreciated. Oppy's deep-dive model work suggests QSR holds more powerful drivers for upside to consensus earnings estimates through 2022 than YUM.
  • Adding it all up, Oppenheimer upgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Outperform from Perform and drops Yum Brands (YUM) to Perform from Outperform.
