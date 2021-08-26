AEHR, NRXP and JFU among pre market gainers
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) +43% on launching subscription agreement to raise up to $10M
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) +22% on Q2 earnings.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) +14% to work with cardinal health to ensure efficient distribution of potential therapies
- Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) +18%.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) +16% on acquiring Chinese EV manufacturer
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) +15% on Q2 earnings.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +14% brings on former Icahn CEO Daniel Ninivaggi to lead company
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) +14% on report of potential deal to take company private
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) +13% on Q2 earnings.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) +11% on Q2 earnings.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) +11% on Q2 earnings.
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) +11% on Q2 earnings.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) +8%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) +7% seen to address LOE impact with trial success for Parkinson’s drug
- The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) +7%.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) +6% inks plinabulin development and commercialization deal in Greater China
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) +6% and Empower Sleep ink collaboration agreement
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) +5% as CEO buys 50,000 shares
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) +5% on Q2 earnings.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) +5%.