Q2 GDP growth revised higher by a hair to 6.6%
Aug. 26, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Q2 GDP (second estimate) +6.6% vs. +6.6% consensus and +6.5% prior estimate. In Q1, GDP increased 6.3%.
- The price index for gross domestic purchases was revised up 0.1 percentage point to 5.8%.
- PCE price index increased 6.5%, also a 0.1 pp upward revision.
- Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index rose 6.1%, unrevised from the advance estimate.
- Keep in mind that the percentage increases are expressed in annual rates.
- For the headline GDP estimate, the update reflects upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and exports that were partly offset by downward revisions to private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending. Imports, a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised down.
- In other U.S. economic news, Jobless claims hold steady at 353K this week