Hot Stocks: Retailing earnings in focus; WSM, ULTA climb; DLTR, DG, ANF slide
- Another round of retailing earnings dominated corporate headlines in Thursday's pre-market period. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) both gained ground on the backs of their strong quarterly reports.
- Meanwhile, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) all suffered declines after the release of their financial figures.
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) topped expectations with its quarterly profit, helped by sales that rose 31% from last year to reach $1.95B. The home products retailer also raised its forecast, increased its dividend and approved a $1.25B stock repurchase plan.
- Bolstered by the news, WSM jumped more than 14% in pre-market action.
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) also got a boost in pre-market action, thanks to better-than-expected results. Revenue advanced 60% in Q2. The company also raised its forecast.
- ULTA climbed more than 5% before the bell.
- Earnings news had the opposite impact on shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR). Shares fell nearly 5% on disappointing sales figures included in its quarterly report.
- The low-price retailer beat analysts' consensus with its bottom-line figure. However, revenue missed expectations, rising just 1% to $6.34B. Enterprise comparable store sales slipped 1.2%.
- Rival low-cost retailer Dollar General (DG) had a similar story on Thursday. DG slipped nearly 4% in pre-market action following the release of its quarterly report.
- The company exceeded expectations with both its top and bottom lines. However, the firm issued cautious guidance, blaming COVID and troubles in its supply chain.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) also saw weakness in the wake of its financial figures. The clothing retailer announced Q2 sales that failed to meet expectations, despite a 24% rise from last year. The company surpassed the consensus on its bottom line.
- Weighed down by the soft sales figure, ANF dipped 2.5% before the opening bell.
