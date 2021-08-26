Thermo Fisher wins FDA nod for companion diagnostic targeting specific bile-duct cancer

Thermo Fisher Scientific office in Whitby, On, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The FDA has granted the pre-market approval for the Oncomine Dx Target Test developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) for use in the identification of patients with a specific genetic mutation in cholangiocarcinoma who may be eligible for Servier Pharma’s TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets).
  • With the FDA validation, the test can now be used to detect isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutated cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) for whom TIBSOVO is indicated.
  • In the U.S., IDH1 mutation is believed to occur in up to 20% of CCA patients. On Wednesday, the FDA approved TIBSOVO as second-line therapy for adults having cholangiocarcinoma with the IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
  • TIBSOVO was part of the oncology portfolio of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) before its sale to Servier early this year.
