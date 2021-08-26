Advanced technology focused SPAC, Cascadia Acquisition prices $150M IPO
Aug. 26, 2021 8:33 AM ETCascadia Acquisition Corp. (CCAI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cascadia Acquisition (CCAI) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading today on Nasdaq under the symbol, "CCAI.U".
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share at a price of $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
- Offer expected to close on Aug.30.
- SPAC Cascadia, sponsored by an affiliate of Seattle-based investment banking firm, Cascadia Capital, intends to concentrate on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors that are being fundamentally reshaped by the introduction of advanced technologies (Industry 4.0) especially the area of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence, as well as energy transition.
- "Today, Industry 4.0 is seen as the fourth industrial revolution, using the building blocks of computing and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, deep learning, computer vision, Internet of Things (“IoT”), gene sequencing, energy storage, and blockchain, to transform the physical, digital and biological worlds," SEC filing said.