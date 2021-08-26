HEXO shareholders vote in favor of $925M Redecan deal
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shareholders have voted in favor of its deal for Canada’s Redecan.
- The transaction resolution was approved by 96.183% of the votes cast by shareholders.
- In May, HEXO had said that it would acquired Redecan in a $925M deal.
- Separately, the company announced the appointment of Guillaume Jouët as the company's Chief People & Culture Officer, effective September 8, 2021.
- Guillaume brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior international executive leading human resources, sustainability, public affairs and communications functions, to his role at HEXO.
- Shares up nearly 1% premarket.