Primoris Services secures two solar projects valued $120M

Aug. 26, 2021

Professional worker installing solar panels on the roof of a house.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)'s energy/renewables segment awarded solar projects with a combined value of over $120M.
  • The first award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Southwest. Project will begin in the Q3 2021 with completion expected in Q2 2022.
  • The second award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Midwest. Initial construction will begin in Q3 2021 with completion expected in Q2 2022.
  • “These contracts are the realization of two projects we mentioned during our second quarter earnings call that were progressing under limited notices to proceed and are excellent examples as to why we have confidence in the balance of this year as well as into 2022. We have now executed three contracts in the last week for a combined total of over $220 million that add to our backlog in the Energy/Renewables segment and we have more to come.” said Tom McCormick, President and CEO.
