CoreLogic to offer automation efficiencies to ICE Mortgage Technology platform
Aug. 26, 2021 8:54 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CoreLogic will provide automation efficiencies to ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
- To improve the mortgage manufacturing process, CoreLogic will use Encompass Partner Connect across 10 fundamental CoreLogic solutions to update critical data-driven processes and make these solutions available to thousands of mutual clients on the ICE Mortgage Technology platform.
- Through the collaboration, ICE will be providing its customers the ability to automate the ordering of CoreLogic services, natively through the workflow automation within Encompass.
- “By automating the ordering of the wide array of solutions that CoreLogic has on our platform, we will make it easier for our customers to originate or acquire more loans, at lower costs, and in a fraction of the time,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development, ICE Mortgage Technology.
- The automation capabilities will extend to valuations, credit reports, borrower verification solutions, income analysis, flood solutions, fraud and risk mitigation, automated valuation models, and title services—on the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform, enabling a fully streamlined and automated workflow.