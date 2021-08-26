Praxis Precision Medicine initiated with a buy at BoA; sees 52% upside
Aug. 26, 2021 9:09 AM ETPraxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BofA Securities has initiated Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) with a buy and a $28 price target (~52% upside).
- Analyst Tazeen Ahmad cites the company's broad pipeline of candidates targeting central nervous system disorders.
"We have a favorable view on PRAX given its broad pipeline targeting both prevalent and rare CNS disorders, and potentially differentiated assets particularly from the safety perspective," he writes.
The near-term focus for the company, according to Ahmad, is a phase 2a data readout expected by the end of the year on PRAX-944 for essential tremor, which impacts ~7M people. He notes there is only one FDA-approved treatment for the condition, propanolol.
Praxis' most advanced candidate is PRAX-114, a GABAa modulator for major depressive disorder. Ahmad says that the drug demonstrated promising efficacy in a phase 2a trial with rapid onset and no somnolence.