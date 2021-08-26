Praxis Precision Medicine initiated with a buy at BoA; sees 52% upside

Brain model with neuron and receptor
dem10/iStock via Getty Images

  • BofA Securities has initiated Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) with a buy and a $28 price target (~52% upside).
  • Analyst Tazeen Ahmad cites the company's broad pipeline of candidates targeting central nervous system disorders.

  • "We have a favorable view on PRAX given its broad pipeline targeting both prevalent and rare CNS disorders, and potentially differentiated assets particularly from the safety perspective," he writes.

  • The near-term focus for the company, according to Ahmad, is a phase 2a data readout expected by the end of the year on PRAX-944 for essential tremor, which impacts ~7M people. He notes there is only one FDA-approved treatment for the condition, propanolol.

  • Praxis' most advanced candidate is PRAX-114, a GABAa modulator for major depressive disorder. Ahmad says that the drug demonstrated promising efficacy in a phase 2a trial with rapid onset and no somnolence.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.