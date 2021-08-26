CIBC fiscal Q3 helped by credit strength, increase in wealth management assets
Aug. 26, 2021 8:54 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Like most other banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), or CIBC, latest results continue to reflect the improving credit outlook as the economy in Canada continues to recover from the pandemic.
- Its wealth management unit results were bolstered by market appreciation, mutual fund sales, and increased client activity.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of C$3.93 jumps from C$2.71 in the prior quarter and C$3.59 in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted return on equity for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was 17.9% increases, up from 12.9% in Q2 and 17.3% in Q3 2020.
- Provision for credit losses was a reversal of C$99M compared with a provision of C$32M in Q2 and C$525M in Q3 2020.
- Adjusted non-interest expenses of C$2.81B increased from C$2.74B in Q2 and $2.61B in Q3 2020.
- Canadian Personal and Business Banking net income of C$642M rose 40% Y/Y, mainly on lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenue, partly offset by higher expenses. Adjusted preprovision, pretax earnings increased 12% Y/Y with higher revenue driven by volume growth and higher fee income, partly offset by higher expenses.
- Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income of C$470M increased 47% Y/Y due to higher revenue and a reversal of loan loss provisions, partly offset by higher expenses. Adjusted preprovision, pretax earnings rose 19% Y/Y on higher fee revenue and volume growth in commercial banking, while wealth management revenue benefited from growth in asset balances driven by market appreciation, record mutual fund sales, and an increased level of investment activity by clients.
