Landos Bio forms alliance for further research into NLRX1 pathway in multiple sclerosis
Aug. 26, 2021 8:56 AM ETLandos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) has entered into a research collaboration with Peter Calabresi, M.D., Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center and Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
- This research funded by the National Institutes of Health will focus on further validating the NLRX1 immunometabolic pathway in Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
- Current treatments for MS are designed to target a single cell type in the brain. In contrast, Landos’ LABP-66 is designed to target the NLRX1 pathway in the CNS and in turn, promote beneficial effects in CD4+ T cells, microglia and neurons.
- Landos’ novel NLRX1 agonist, LABP-66, is an oral once-daily therapy in development for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's Disease, and other debilitating CNS diseases.