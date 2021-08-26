Ballantyne Strong and Cinionic join hands for service and support capabilities
Aug. 26, 2021 9:01 AM ETBTNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) announces a preferred commercial relationship with Cinionic, leading provider of laser cinema solutions.
- This will strengthen Cinionic’s cinema service and solution capabilities in the US and Canada.
- Company's operating subsidiaries, Strong Technical Services and Strong/MDI Screen Systems continues a long history of collaboration between the companies, reinforcing their joint commitment to deliver laser-powered cinema experiences.
- “The agreement between Cinionic, STS, and Strong/MDI solidifies an already robust working relationship between industry leaders as we both seek to provide our cinema clients with the best possible solutions to enhance their customer moviegoing experience. The combined efforts of our companies will benefit existing and future customers of both companies as the industry moves forward.” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment.