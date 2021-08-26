Fire & Flower and Hifyre announce proposed acquisition of Potguide
Aug. 26, 2021 9:07 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre has proposed acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of PGED, "PotGuide", one of the world's largest cannabis websites and content platforms.
- Total consideration for the purchase is ~$8.5M, payable by way of US$4M cash consideration and ~5.98M common shares of Fire & Flower based upon the Company's 10-day volume weighted average price.
- Acquisition will position Hifyre as one of the world's most visited networks of cannabis websites and content platforms.
- Continued execution of Fire & Flower's expanded digital strategy drives conversion of leading cannabis websites into virtual online dispensaries.