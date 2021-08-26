Fire & Flower and Hifyre announce proposed acquisition of Potguide

  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre has proposed acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of PGED, "PotGuide", one of the world's largest cannabis websites and content platforms.
  • Total consideration for the purchase is ~$8.5M, payable by way of US$4M cash consideration and ~5.98M common shares of Fire & Flower based upon the Company's 10-day volume weighted average price.
  • Acquisition will position Hifyre as one of the world's most visited networks of cannabis websites and content platforms.
  • Continued execution of Fire & Flower's expanded digital strategy drives conversion of leading cannabis websites into virtual online dispensaries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.