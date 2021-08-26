Lululemon raises base pay to $15, will hire 8,000 new team members

  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU +0.6%) is raising the minimum base pay for the majority of its stores to $15 or $17, depending on the employee's role and location.
  • In addition, employees are eligible for lululemon’s team-based bonus program, which provides employees an extra $3 per hour, on average, based on store performance.
  • The extra pay will help the athletic apparel retailer with its plan to hire 8,000 team members over the holiday season amid a tight labor market.
  • “At lululemon, continuing to support and invest in our people is our top priority," said Celeste Burgoyne, President of the Americas & Global Guest Innovation.
  • Lululemon recently signed an agreement with biotech company Genomatica to bring bio-based materials into their products.
