Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition prices upsized $110M IPO
Aug. 26, 2021 9:12 AM ETMinority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. Units (MEOAU), MEOABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (MEOA) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 11M units at $10/unit to raise ~110M in gross proceeds.
- Each unit consists of one common stock and one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant can be used to buy one common stock at $11.50/share.
- The underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1.65M units at the IPO price.
- The offering is expected to close on Aug. 30, subject to conditions.
- Minority Equality — a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange or business combination — is led by Chairman and CEO Shawn Rochester.
- The company intends to focus its search on transactions with companies that are Minority Owned Businesses — a business at least 51% of the equity ownership interest in which is owned by one or more minority individuals who are U.S. citizens or legal resident aliens and both the management and daily business operations of which are exercised by one or more minority individuals.