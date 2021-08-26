Alight to acquire ConsumerMedical
Aug. 26, 2021 9:18 AM ETALITBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Alight Solutions (NYSE:ALIT) to acquire ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and expert medical opinion company.
- ConsumerMedical will enhance company’s ability to help employers around the world build a healthier workforce through its data-driven, personalized solutions.
- Transaction is anticipated to close in Q3.
- “Alight’s robust healthcare solutions help employees navigate the confusing and complex healthcare system to improve outcomes, lower costs and maximize their healthcare benefits. Adding ConsumerMedical to Alight’s existing solutions will further enhance our ability to bring differentiated solutions to our clients that drive a meaningful return on the investment they spend on their benefits programs, improve outcomes and provide an engaging benefits experience for their employees.” said Stephan Scholl, CEO.
- Share +1.4% pre-market