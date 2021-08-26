Fed's Bullard: Time to get going on taper, sees incipient housing bubble
Aug. 26, 2021 9:21 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor13 Comments
- James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday that the economy has "a lot of inflation" and he thinks it's time to "get going on taper."
- Speaking to CNBC, Bullard also argued that the central bank's asset purchase program could be contributing to an "incipient housing bubble in the U.S."
- On the pace of price increases, the St. Louis Fed president said he was "skeptical" that inflation would moderate in 2022.
- Instead, he predicted inflation of at least 2.5% in 2022 and he noted that that forecast includes "some risk to the upside."
- Bullard contended that the Federal Reserve should finish its taper by the end of Q1 next year.
- "There is some worry that we are doing more damage than helping with the asset purchases," he said, pointing to higher home prices as an example of the potential harm the Fed was doing.
- "I don't think we're in trouble today but if we kept going for another year or two, we might get into bigger trouble on housing," he added.
- On the lingering threat of COVID to the economy, Bullard said consumers and companies have "learned to adapt to the pandemic."
- Bullard's comments came as a highly publicized Fed conference ramped up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
- Earlier on Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said she was ready to talk about tapering "sooner rather than later."
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak at the conference. His remarks on Friday are expected to focus on the impact of the Delta variant.