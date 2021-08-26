Barclays adds $400M capital into India to grow investment banking, private clients
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) boosts its investment in its India bank by more than $400M to boost its growth in India, specifically its Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Clients businesses.
- The increased investment comes as economic activity ratchets up, increasing demand for capital from clients, said Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and country CEO, India.
- "We have ambitious growth aspirations, and the investment will help accelerate that as we look to leverage the attractive opportunities that the present situation offers," Khanna said.
- The increased capital brings Barclay's (BCS) total invested capital in India to Rs 8,300 crore ($1.12B).
