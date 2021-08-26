XL Fleet to electrify Stellantis’ Ram commercial with hybrid technology
Aug. 26, 2021 9:26 AM ETXL Fleet Corp. (XL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) says it it now offering its hybrid electric drive system for Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickup trucks.
- The XLH system represents the company’s first electrification product to be available for Ram Commercial, Stellantis’ line of commercial pickup trucks.
- With this addition to its hybrid product line, XL Fleet now electrifies four of the U.S. pickup brands, including Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram and GMC Sierra trucks.
- "Adding a global leader like Stellantis to our network of OEM partners represents a great milestone for XL Fleet, and provides another world-class platform to our product portfolio for customers," says CEO Dimitri Kazarinoff. He adds "The Ram Commercial line of pickup trucks generates significant demand in the fleet industry, and this platform opens attractive new opportunities for our current customers and prospects to electrify their fleet."
- Previously: Electric vehicle roundup: TuSimple rallies, Canoo falls back, Tesla cruises around Musk tweet (Aug. 24)