Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade mixed, but rates climb again
Aug. 26, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, XLF, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The stock market's start today looks similar to the previous session, with some hesitation as Wall Street gears up for remarks from the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- But the major averages continued to grind higher as the previous session wore on, extending winning streaks.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.1% is edging higher, while the S&P (SP500) -0.1% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% are slightly lower.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are gaining again as rates move up, while Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is struggling again, with Autodesk tumbling on weak sales.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.36% and had hit more than 1.37% earlier, matching its high level for the month.
- "Historically the magic number on the 10-year has been 4.5%, so effectively rates/equities can move higher together until the 10-year hits 4.5,” David Lebovitz, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg. “That relationship did break down after the financial crisis, so we put the magic number somewhere closer to 3% in the current environment."
- "In a vacuum, rates can move higher before they cause indigestion in the equity market, but the speed at which they move is equally important and part of what was so challenging at the beginning of the year. Part of what caused such volatility in February and March was that you were seeing these two-standard-deviation moves in the Treasury market over the course of the given week. Risk assets can't handle that, but they can certainly handle rates that are higher than current levels."
- This morning, UBS joined Credit Suisse with an S&P target of 5,000 for 2022, while BofA came full circle on the 10-year, putting its 2021 target back down to 1.55%.
