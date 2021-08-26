PetroChina to transition to lower-carbon future with even split for oil, gas, green energies

Aug. 26, 2021 9:38 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Storage tank of liquid chemical and petrochemical product tank, Aerial view at night. Hong Kong
CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shifting its focus to a lower-carbon future, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) targets to have oil, gas and green energies to each account for a third of its portfolio by 2035, Nasdaq reported citing the company.
  • While it is at the early stages of developing renewables, natural gas currently accounts for ~47% of total output and oil the rest in PetroChina's portfolio.
  • Besides, the company is also finalizing geothermal, solar and wind power, by adding renewable projects in 2021 with total capacity of 3.45M tonnes of standard coal equivalent.
  • The company also has 350K tonnes of standard coal equivalent projects under construction.
  • The firm sees China's gas demand to rise 7-9% annually between 2021 and 2025 and that of refined fuel growing at 1.2%.
  • For 1H21, the company posted profit of 53.04B yuan compared to a net loss of 29.98B yuan in the same period a year earlier; revenue was up 29%.
  • Oil and gas output dipped 1.7% with crude oil down 6.8% but gas up 5.1%; refinery throughput rose 6.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.