PetroChina to transition to lower-carbon future with even split for oil, gas, green energies
Aug. 26, 2021 9:38 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Shifting its focus to a lower-carbon future, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) targets to have oil, gas and green energies to each account for a third of its portfolio by 2035, Nasdaq reported citing the company.
- While it is at the early stages of developing renewables, natural gas currently accounts for ~47% of total output and oil the rest in PetroChina's portfolio.
- Besides, the company is also finalizing geothermal, solar and wind power, by adding renewable projects in 2021 with total capacity of 3.45M tonnes of standard coal equivalent.
- The company also has 350K tonnes of standard coal equivalent projects under construction.
- The firm sees China's gas demand to rise 7-9% annually between 2021 and 2025 and that of refined fuel growing at 1.2%.
- For 1H21, the company posted profit of 53.04B yuan compared to a net loss of 29.98B yuan in the same period a year earlier; revenue was up 29%.
- Oil and gas output dipped 1.7% with crude oil down 6.8% but gas up 5.1%; refinery throughput rose 6.7%.