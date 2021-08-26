Axel Springer to buy Politico in reported billion dollar deal (updated)
Aug. 26, 2021 9:39 AM ETAxel Springer SE (AXELF), KKR, AXSPYBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Updated: With a deal to acquire Politico in hand, Axel Springer's approach to acquire Politico's rival Axios is dead, CNBC reports. Sources told the network those talks are over.
- Original item: Axel Springer SE (OTC:AXELF), the German publisher that owns Business Insider and a majority stake in Morning Brew, confirmed that it will purchase Virginia-based political journalism company Politico from owner Robert Allbritton. The companies did not disclose terms, but sources place the valuation at $1B.
- Founded in 2007, Politico focuses on the coverage of United States and international politics with fast-paced Internet reporting.
- The deal includes Politico's European edition, a joint venture between the two companies started in 2014, and the tech news site Protocol. Allbritton will stay on as publisher of Politico and Protocol and the company will operate independently of Axel Springer.
- Private equity firm KKR (KKR +0.2%) holds a 36% stake in Axel Springer.
- Earlier this summer, it was reported that Axel Springer was in talks to purchase Politico rival Axios.