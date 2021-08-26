Enphase Energy, GRID Alternatives renew partnership
Aug. 26, 2021 9:40 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH +1.0%) has renewed its partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit providing access to clean, affordable, renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities.
- Enphase technology is already powering more than 8,000 homes in low-income communities and communities of color through GRID Alternatives’ ongoing programs.
- These homes will see an estimated lifetime savings of more than $220 million and help prevent nearly 450,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
- “With Enphase’s support and equipment, we’ve been able to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy, benefiting families nationwide.” said Erica Mackie, CEO of GRID Alternatives.