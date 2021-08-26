Pentair stock drops almost 4% after JPMorgan turns bear in double downgrade
Aug. 26, 2021 10:01 AM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock falls 3.6% after JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa, Jr., downgrades the maker of water systems to Underweight from Overweight as its valuation "more than discounts most of the upside from a better than expected outcome on earnings for the past two years, largely on the back of COVID-19 benefits in Aquatics."
- Tusa sees increased downside risk to consensus forecasts on a normalization in Aquatics, which at ~60% of EBITDA, is likely at an "unsustainable peak."
- He also cites a lack of visibility on future trends as key in explaining why peers across the residential space are de-rating.
- Trims price target to $65 from $75; implies a 9.4% decline to Wednesday's closing price.
- The Underweight rating clashes with the Very Bullish Quant rating and is more bearish than the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (5 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Among Wall Street analyst ratings on Pentair (PNR), more bearish calls have been creeping in recent months as seen in chart below.
