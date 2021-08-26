Salesforce price targets raised after beat-and-raise earnings report
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares are up 4% as analysts raise price targets in the wake of the upside second-quarter earnings report and full-year guidance increase. Analysts are now looking toward the September 23 analyst day for more color on Salesforce's operating model and margin framework.
- Citi analyst Tyler Radke highlights the evidence of "modest reacceleration across businesses, commentary on drivers of large deal performance and confidence in recently-acquired Slack opportunity" as promising signs. However, the analyst thinks investors will be "preoccupied" with the analyst day event.
- Radke thinks a "refreshed margin framework is warranted given the recent commentary around the 'new operating model'." Without the refresh, the analyst says that "erasing the implied valuation discount becomes more of a topline 'show-me' story, which could take more time to demonstrate consistent execution."
- Citi maintains a Neutral rating on Salesforce and raises the price target from $250 to $280.
- Separately, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin says the company's guidance suggests including Slack could drop operating margins to around 17% for a few quarters. Bracelin thinks the conversation will now turn to when Salesforce can bring operating margins back up above 20%. Piper maintains a Neutral rating and raises the price target from $240 to $280.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss thinks consistent execution on the balance between growth and profitability will be key to restoring investor confidence and pushing Salesforce's stock back in line with its peers. Weiss maintains an Overweight rating and raises the price target from $285 to $305.
