  • RedHill Biopharma shares rise (RDHL +3.0%) after highlighting new preclinical data supporting opaganib's potent inhibition of Delta COVID-19 variant as the company reported Q2 results.
  • The company posted quarterly revenue that increased 3% to $21.5M, helped by the sales from Talicia and Movantik treatments.
  • Preliminary results from a preclinical study showed a reduction of IL-6 in the basal supernatants of SARS-CoV-2 infected human airway epithelial cells treated with opaganib.
  • Following completion of treatment and follow-up in the opaganib global 475-patient Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, top-line results are expected shortly.
  • The company also said that it is continuing discussions with U.S. and other government agencies and non-governmental organizations around potential funding to support the development and manufacturing scale-up of opaganib.
