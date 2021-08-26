RedHill shares rise after opaganib preclinical data, Q2 results
Aug. 26, 2021 10:11 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- RedHill Biopharma shares rise (RDHL +3.0%) after highlighting new preclinical data supporting opaganib's potent inhibition of Delta COVID-19 variant as the company reported Q2 results.
- The company posted quarterly revenue that increased 3% to $21.5M, helped by the sales from Talicia and Movantik treatments.
- Preliminary results from a preclinical study showed a reduction of IL-6 in the basal supernatants of SARS-CoV-2 infected human airway epithelial cells treated with opaganib.
- Following completion of treatment and follow-up in the opaganib global 475-patient Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, top-line results are expected shortly.
- The company also said that it is continuing discussions with U.S. and other government agencies and non-governmental organizations around potential funding to support the development and manufacturing scale-up of opaganib.
- Previously: RedHill EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 26).