ZK International soars 11% as Q2 revenue rises 5% Y/Y; Maxim teams up for MaximNFT.com
Aug. 26, 2021 10:11 AM ETZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ZK International (ZKIN +12.6%) is soaring after posting a 4.98% Y/Y rise in Q2 revenue of $42.17M driven by increased domestic orders.
- "With our core business returning to profitability, in what is a competitive landscape, we continue to be a market leader of our proprietary stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. Our growth is not limited to the Chinese market as we aim to expand our line of products into other European countries, Canada and the U.S.," said Jiancong Huang, chairman and CEO of ZK International.
- Q2 gross profit increased by 46.83% Y/Y to $4.71M, mainly due to increased weighted average selling prices of its water and gas piping products due to domestic demand recovery of construction materials and piping infrastructure.
- Gross margin was 11.16%, compared to 7.98% in the same period a year ago.
- Loss from operations was -$1.65M, compared to income from operations of $0.34M in Q2 2020.
- Operating margin was -3.91%, compared to 0.8% in Q2 2020.
- The decrease of operating margin was mainly due to one-off developing and marketing expenses incurred for the xSigma trading platform and other newly added business operations.
- Net loss was -$0.58M, compared to net income of $0.09M in Q2 2020.
- Net book value increased to $3.11 per share as of March 31, 2021, compared to $2.66 as of Sept. 30, 2020.
- Separately, ZK International's newly formed subsidiary, xSigma Collectibles is partnering with Maxim to launch MaximNFT.com, the exclusive Non-Fungible Token Marketplace of the men's lifestyle brand.
- xSigma's developers and NFT designers will operate the NFT platform which will be endorsed and promoted by Maxim.com across its digital, social and publishing assets. MaximNFT will be the exclusive seller of Maxim.com's own NFTs.
- The company's announcement echoes what Chairman and CEO Jiancong Huang had said in the earnings release: "In addition to the existing business, leadership at the Company decided to be innovative, and have formed several subsidiaries to develop, market, and execute on a number of initiatives which include raising capital to develop a DeFi Exchange and launch our own tokens, develop a cryptocurrency trading platform and the development of our own NFT Marketplace which will be launched in the Fall of 2021."