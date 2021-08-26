Mortgage rates move sideways as investors await Fed's clues on asset purchases
- "The tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.87% for the week ending Aug 26, marginally marginally higher from 2.86% recorded in prior week and down from 2.91% averaged in same period a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Overall, rates continue to be low, with a window of opportunity for those who did not refinance under 3%. From a homebuyer perspective, purchase application demand is improving, but the major obstacle to higher home sales remains very low inventory for consumers to purchase," Khater added.
- Investors are eyeing market sentiment as they await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaking at a symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, any mention of a move away from accommodative monetary policy or asset purchases could cause a reaction from mortgage buyers and make rates move higher.
- 15-year FRM averages 2.17% up from last week when it averaged 2.16% and down from 2.46% in year ago.
- 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 2.42%, down from 2.43% in prior week, and lower from 2.91% a year ago.
- Observers expect the Federal Reserve to start reducing its asset purchases by November.
- As per Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications rose 1.6% this week, moving in concert with a drop in Treasury yields.
- Refinances increased 1% from the prior week and purchase mortgage applications were up 3%, a height not seen since July. The index was still down 16% from the same time last year.
- The share of refinances held steady from the previous week at 67.3% of total applications.
- MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said, "There are now almost 690K single-family homes under construction – the largest number since 2007. This is clearly a positive sign given the remarkably low levels of inventory on the market."
