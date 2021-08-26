Yasten drops 14% as Q2 bottom-line misses estimates
Aug. 26, 2021 10:26 AM ETYSGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rising sales from our newly launched and acquired brands and an increase in the number of DTC customers cause a 53% jump in Yasten (YSG -15.0%) Q2 revenue.
- Gross margin was 65.7% vs. 61.1% last year.
- Number of DTC customers increased by 13.3% to 10.2M.
- Total operating expenses increased by 51.0% to $218.7M.
- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $635.9M.
- Net loss increased by 21.6% to $60.6M; Net loss margin was 25.7% vs. 32.4% prior.
- Non-GAAP net loss of $30.2M; Non-GAAP net loss margin was 12.8% vs. 17.4% prior.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.03.
- "We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter, driven by customer growth stemming from our flagship brand Perfect Diary and newly incubated and acquired brands such as Pink Bear, Galénic, DR. WU, and Eve Lom. As our color cosmetics and skincare brands resonate more and more with consumers, we are confident and firmly committed to further boosting our market share among Gen-Z, Gen-A and an expanding group of luxury consumers, and transforming Yatsen into a flourishing global multi-brand beauty group. We will continue to invest in R&D and technological capabilities as innovation and creativity remain the hallmarks of our brand. We believe this, along with our user-centric value proposition, will continue to drive our future success." Mr. Jinfeng Huang, founder, Chairman and CEO.
- Outlook: For Q3, company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.33B-1.39B, representing a Y/Y growth rate of approximately 5-10%, the growth outlook is attributable to seasonality.
- The stock has declined 66% on a YTD basis.
