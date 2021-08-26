Coty stock climbs after reporting strong revenue growth and outlook
- Coty (COTY +14.2%) shares are trading up after the company reported revenue growth of 89.2% Y/Y for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021. E-commerce continued to grow, up nearly 19% in Q4 and 34% in FY21.
- The revenue growth was driven by strong fragrance demand in the Americas (+69% Y/Y), EMEA (+123% Y/Y), and Asia-Pacific (+70% Y/Y). Coty is now the #9 prestige beauty company in China, up one rank from a year ago.
- The beauty company continued to reduce its cost base, with savings totaling approximately $70 million in the quarter.
- Coty issued guidance for FY 2022 ahead of expectations. Like-for-like sales growth is expected to be in the low teens vs. consensus of 8% sales growth. The company expects strong EBITDA margin expansion, bringing EBITDA to ~$900M from $400M this year.
- Recently, Coty introduced a touch-less fragrance testing device for use at beauty retailers globally.