Coty stock climbs after reporting strong revenue growth and outlook

4th Annual ELLE Women in Music Celebration Presented By Covergirl
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Coty (COTY +14.2%) shares are trading up after the company reported revenue growth of 89.2% Y/Y for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021. E-commerce continued to grow, up nearly 19% in Q4 and 34% in FY21.
  • The revenue growth was driven by strong fragrance demand in the Americas (+69% Y/Y), EMEA (+123% Y/Y), and Asia-Pacific (+70% Y/Y). Coty is now the #9 prestige beauty company in China, up one rank from a year ago.
  • The beauty company continued to reduce its cost base, with savings totaling approximately $70 million in the quarter.
  • Coty issued guidance for FY 2022 ahead of expectations. Like-for-like sales growth is expected to be in the low teens vs. consensus of 8% sales growth. The company expects strong EBITDA margin expansion, bringing EBITDA to ~$900M from $400M this year.
  • Recently, Coty introduced a touch-less fragrance testing device for use at beauty retailers globally.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.