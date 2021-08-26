Abercrombie & Fitch -13% after digital sales softens, revenue miss
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is down 13% after reporting top-line miss in its second-quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $864.85M (+23.8% Y/Y) misses consensus by $14.36M.
- The company notes strong start to the U.S. back-to-school season with reception to the Gilly Hicks brand relaunch, associated product, and updated store experiences turning out to be positive during the quarter.
- By region: United States revenue, $601.77M (+31% Y/Y); EMEA, $190.84M (+11% Y/Y); APAC, $41.23M (-1% Y/Y); and Others, $31.02M (+17% Y/Y).
- "Our largest market, the U.S., had healthy net sales growth of 31% on a one-year and 11% on a two-year basis. As customers returned to stores, digital net sales held steady to last year, and remained highly penetrated, representing 44% of total second quarter sales," says CEO Fran Horowitz
- Digital net sales of $376M, down 3% Y/Y but up 52% as compared to pre-COVID 2019 second quarter digital net sales.
- Gross profit rate improved 450 bps Y/Y to 65.2%
- Adjusted operating income of $116M compared to $22M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.93; GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.09.
- The company ended the quarter with $0.9B in cash and equivalents.
- Long-term gross borrowings under the company’s senior secured notes of $308M, maturing in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% p.a.; Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility of $249M.
- During the quarter, ANF has repurchased approximately 2.4M shares under the program to buyback 6.5M shares.
- Earlier, Abercrombie & Fitch enters E-commerce partnership with Amazon's Zappos.com