Abercrombie & Fitch -13% after digital sales softens, revenue miss

Aug. 26, 2021 10:45 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is down 13% after reporting top-line miss in its second-quarter earnings results.
  • Revenue of $864.85M (+23.8% Y/Y) misses consensus by $14.36M.
  • The company notes strong start to the U.S. back-to-school season with reception to the Gilly Hicks brand relaunch, associated product, and updated store experiences turning out to be positive during the quarter.
  • By region: United States revenue, $601.77M (+31% Y/Y); EMEA, $190.84M (+11% Y/Y); APAC, $41.23M (-1% Y/Y); and Others, $31.02M (+17% Y/Y).
  • "Our largest market, the U.S., had healthy net sales growth of 31% on a one-year and 11% on a two-year basis. As customers returned to stores, digital net sales held steady to last year, and remained highly penetrated, representing 44% of total second quarter sales," says CEO Fran Horowitz
  • Digital net sales of $376M, down 3% Y/Y but up 52% as compared to pre-COVID 2019 second quarter digital net sales.
  • Gross profit rate improved 450 bps Y/Y to 65.2%
  • Adjusted operating income of $116M compared to $22M a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.93; GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.09.
  • The company ended the quarter with $0.9B in cash and equivalents.
  • Long-term gross borrowings under the company’s senior secured notes of $308M, maturing in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% p.a.; Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility of $249M.
  • During the quarter, ANF has repurchased approximately 2.4M shares under the program to buyback 6.5M shares.
  • Earlier, Abercrombie & Fitch enters E-commerce partnership with Amazon's Zappos.com
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.