Infosys Public Services secures Manitoba Public Insurance contract
Aug. 26, 2021 10:45 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: SA News Team
- Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE:INFY), to implement a modern, customer-centric driver licensing and vehicle registration solution for over 0.9M Manitobans.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems, a leading DMV solutions provider, to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's product portfolio for Manitoba.
- "We are pleased to work with Infosys Public Services to modernize the motor vehicle and licensing system, enabling the province to deliver more efficient online supported services to our residents," said Shayon Mitra, Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer, Digital and Transformation, MPI.