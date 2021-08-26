Bitcoin retreats further from $50K amid signs of fading rally
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slips 2.8% to $47.1K in the past 24 hours, retreating from $50K resistance level.
- Some chart patterns show the cryptocurrency's rally since mid-July is at risk.
- John Bollinger, inventor of Bollinger bands, said it may be time to "take some profits or hedge a bit," in a tweet on Wednesday. "Aggressive traders can think about putting out some shorts."
- Bloomberg's Akshay Chinchalkar notes that narrowing Bollinger bands indicate that the Bitcoin rally is fading and Bitcoin faces a $50K-$51K zone of resistance, with $46.7K a key threshold to watch.
- Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies says DeMark market-timing indicators point to about two weeks of "sideways-to-lower" prices, Bloomberg reports.
- CoinDesk's Omkar Godbole says the Bitcoin turbulence comes ahead of monthly options expiration. A total of 42.5K option contracts worth ~$2B are set to expire on Friday, according to Skew data.
- "Data since January show bitcoin tends to move toward the “max pain” point in the lead up to the expiration and sees a solid directional move in days after settlement," Godbole writes. The max pain point for Friday's monthly expiration is $44K, according to data from crypto options exchange Deribit.
- Adopting a longer-term bullish view, billionaire Simon Nixon's family office, Seek Capital, is looking to increase its "allocation to crypto as we feel it is an important area of the future," said Adam Proctor, one of the firm's managing directors, in a statement. As such, the company is seeking to hire an analyst to focus on the sector, Bloomberg reports.
- A recent Goldman Sachs survey found that almost half of family offices it does business with want to add digital currencies to their investments, Bloomberg said.
- Other cryptocurrencies also dip. Ethereum (ETH-USD) -2.3%; Binance Coin (BNB-USD) -3.1%; Cardano (ADA-USD) -4.7%; Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -5.2%.
- With the weakness in cryptocurrencies, the usual stocks follow: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC -3.2%), MicroStrategy (MSTR -3.5%), Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF -4.5%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT -1.5%), Marathon Digital (MARA -2.1%), Bitfarms (BITF -0.7%), Coinbase Global (COIN -2.6%).
- A couple of crypto-related names are in the green: Bit Digital (BTBT -1.3%) and Silvergate Capital (SI +0.6%).
