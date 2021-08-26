Gambling.com breaks higher after impressing with first earnings report

Aug. 26, 2021 11:02 AM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Online casino gambling concept with smartphone
Hendra Su/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB +7.7%) rallies after slipping past consensus marks with its first earnings report as a public company.
  • The company generated revenue of $10.4M and adjusted EBITDA of $5.5M during the quarter.
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on GAMB after taking in the report.
  • Analyst David Katz: "The solid performance, including the better-than-expected margins, should be modestly positive for the shares, given the recency of management's guidance through its capital-raising... We expect the profitable growth, as demonstrated in the quarter, to be a key stock driver."
  • Shares of GAMB trade at their highest level of the week.
