Fed's Kaplan: Taper should start in October

  • Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that he would like the central bank to start cutting back its asset purchases in October "or shortly thereafter."
  • Speaking to CNBC, Kaplan, one of the more hawkish members of the Fed, repeated his view that policymakers should announce a plan at its September meeting to begin removing stimulus by tapering the purchase of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
  • Kaplan argued that recent data gathered by the Dallas Fed showed that the economy was "resilient" to the lingering COVID threat.
  • He contended that while growth might come in "fits and starts," consumers and businesses "are becoming more adaptable" about using tools like masks and vaccines to fight the pandemic.
  • As to the pace of tapering, Kaplan asserted that the process should happen gradually, over the course of six to eight months.
  • Kaplan's remarks were part of a stream of Fed commentary that came as the Kansas City Federal Reserve ramps up its closely watched conference centered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
  • Earlier in the day, Kansas City Fed President Esther George delivered a similar outlook to Kaplan, saying she would like to see a discussion about tapering "sooner rather than later."
  • Another Fed hawk, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, called on policymakers to "get going on taper" and said he saw signs of an "incipient bubble" in the housing market.
  • The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium leads up to remarks Friday from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to discuss the potential impact of the Delta variant.
