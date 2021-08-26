Razer eyes U.S. listing after shares struggle in Hong Kong

Aug. 26, 2021

Razer Huntsman Elite
Ugoala Okwandu /iStock via Getty Images

  • Hong Kong-listed Razer (RAZR) is considering a secondary listing in the United States, according to CEO Min-Liang Tan.
  • Razer is headquartered in the U.S. and generates most of its revenue stateside.
  • The company is known for making hardware and software products for gamers. Revenue soared 68% to $752M during the first half of this year and the company swung to a net profit of $31.3M.
  • Shares of Razer are down 27% YTD in Hong Kong trading.
  • Earlier this summer, Seeking Alpha author Value of Stocks called out an attractive entry point on Razer.
