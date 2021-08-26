Razer eyes U.S. listing after shares struggle in Hong Kong
Aug. 26, 2021 11:45 AM ETRazer (RAZR), RAZFFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hong Kong-listed Razer (RAZR) is considering a secondary listing in the United States, according to CEO Min-Liang Tan.
- Razer is headquartered in the U.S. and generates most of its revenue stateside.
- The company is known for making hardware and software products for gamers. Revenue soared 68% to $752M during the first half of this year and the company swung to a net profit of $31.3M.
- Shares of Razer are down 27% YTD in Hong Kong trading.
