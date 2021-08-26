British Airways considers short-haul subsidiary to better compete

British Airways Boeing 777 taxiing for take off
Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY -1.3%) is considering creating a new subsidiary out of its short-haul operations at London's Gatwick Airport as large carriers are looking for opportunities to offset long-haul traffic reductions due to the pandemic.
  • The new subsidiary would decrease the company's cost base and let it better compete with other short-haul competitors like Ryanair (RYAAY -0.5%) and EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF).
  • The company had previously moved short-haul flights from Gatwick to London's Heathrow Airport at the start of the pandemic.
  • British Airways must come to an agreement with its union in order to move forward with the plan.
  • Revenues for passenger airlines are below expectations in August due to cancellations from the COVID-19 Delta variant.
