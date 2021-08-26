British Airways considers short-haul subsidiary to better compete
Aug. 26, 2021 12:00 PM ETInternational Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (ICAGY)By: SA News Team
- British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY -1.3%) is considering creating a new subsidiary out of its short-haul operations at London's Gatwick Airport as large carriers are looking for opportunities to offset long-haul traffic reductions due to the pandemic.
- The new subsidiary would decrease the company's cost base and let it better compete with other short-haul competitors like Ryanair (RYAAY -0.5%) and EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF).
- The company had previously moved short-haul flights from Gatwick to London's Heathrow Airport at the start of the pandemic.
- British Airways must come to an agreement with its union in order to move forward with the plan.
- Revenues for passenger airlines are below expectations in August due to cancellations from the COVID-19 Delta variant.