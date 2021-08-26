Pure Storage stock pops after beat-and-raise quarter

  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares are trading up over 14% after reporting second-quarter earnings results yesterday that topped Wall Street estimates and raising the full-year revenue and operating income guidance.
  • Revenue was up 23% year-over-year to $496.8 million, about $25 million above the average analyst expectation.
  • Adjusted operating income was $46.6 million. Operating margin was 9.4%.
  • "With revenue growth exceeding 23%, and the highest Q2 operating profit in our history, it's clear that our long-term strategy to provide customers with modern data services is working," says CEO Charles Giancarlo. "We are in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our sales momentum and execution have never been stronger."
  • Pure Storage guides for third quarter revenue of $530 million, above the $496.6 million consensus.
  • Full-year sales are expected to come in around $2.04 billion, above the $1.96 billion consensus. In February, the company had guided for 4% to 15% sales growth on the year to about $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Adjusted operating income is forecast at $150 million, raised from the prior $90 million guidance.
  • In a research note, Morgan Stanley notes that the raised outlook was largely due to a deal with a large cloud customer and "diversifying to more cloud customers could increase confidence that PSTG can sustain 20% growth beyond the period of demand recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and raises the price target from $22 to $27.
  • Upcoming catalyst: Pure Storage will host its financial analyst day on September 28.
