Tyson Foods will invest $300 million to build a new plant in Virginia

  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will invest $300 million to build a new 325,000 sq. ft. facility to produce fully-cooked Tyson branded chicken products in Danville, Virginia.
  • The project is part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth.
  • The said plant is expected to create ~400 jobs when production commences in the spring of 2023.
  • “As consumers actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand,” said Noelle O’Mara, President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods
