Wrap Technologies trades up after Miami Police order

  • Wrap Technologies (WRAP +2.2%) shares climb as the Miami Police Department places an initial order for BolaWrap products and accessories.
  • In June, the company demonstrated its product by wrapping Mayor Francis Saurez at a press conference.
  • "This is another option that can help us bring the person into custody, and, quite frankly, it's not even a use of force," said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who had previously ordered what he called "apprehension tools" when he worked as Houston's police chief.
  • Miami is focused on investing in non-lethal solutions for restraint, along with police training and oversight, said commissioner Ken Russel after nation-wide protests against police brutality last summer.
  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police recently decided that BolaWrap was not a prohibited device or firearm.
