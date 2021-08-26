Wrap Technologies trades up after Miami Police order
Aug. 26, 2021 1:43 PM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: SA News Team18 Comments
- Wrap Technologies (WRAP +2.2%) shares climb as the Miami Police Department places an initial order for BolaWrap products and accessories.
- In June, the company demonstrated its product by wrapping Mayor Francis Saurez at a press conference.
- "This is another option that can help us bring the person into custody, and, quite frankly, it's not even a use of force," said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, who had previously ordered what he called "apprehension tools" when he worked as Houston's police chief.
- Miami is focused on investing in non-lethal solutions for restraint, along with police training and oversight, said commissioner Ken Russel after nation-wide protests against police brutality last summer.
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police recently decided that BolaWrap was not a prohibited device or firearm.