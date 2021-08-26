At-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves with COVID-19 resurgence
Aug. 26, 2021 1:56 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), QDEL, LHDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Some manufacturers of at-home COVID-19 tests are experiencing a surge in demand amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), the developer of the BinaxNOW rapid-antigen test, expects the supply shortages to last over the next few weeks as the company ramps up production after a lack of demand prompted the management to curtail production.
- “While there will be some supply constraints over the coming weeks as we ramp back up—we are putting resources from all over the company to help meet this unprecedented demand,” The Wall Street Journal reported quoting a company spokesperson. “It’s difficult to scale up on a dime, but we’re doing so again, just as we did last year.”
- Meanwhile, amid questions over the availability of its at-home test, Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) said that the company has engaged retailers to boost stocks in response to elevated demand.
- At-home molecular test for COVID-19 made by Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is also out-of-stock on the company’s website, according to The Journal. The company is taking steps to increase production, a spokesman said.
- In addition to a surge in cases, the return of office workers and students into classrooms, the evidence of COVID-19 transmission through vaccinated people, and newly implemented test mandates have contributed to the uptick in demand.
- In the U.S., new COVID-19 infections have climbed to the highest level since January with an average of 152,000 cases per day over the past week, CNBC reported citing data from Johns Hopkins University.
