Bank of America COO Tom Montag, Vice Chair Anne Finucane to retire at year end
Aug. 26, 2021
- Two of Bank of America (BAC -0.1%) CEO Brian Moynihan's top lieutenants are retiring at the end of the year.
- Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag, 64, and Vice Chairman Anne Finucane, 69, will stay in their roles until the end of the year. Succession plans will be announced in coming weeks, the company said. Montag had been considered an obvious candidate to replace Moynihan if needed, CNBC reported.
- After she retires, Finucane will become non-executive chairman at Bank of America Europe and will move to a non-executive board member role on BofA Securities Europe.
- Montag and Finucane will both join the company's Global Advisory Council after they retire.
- Finucane, who's responsible for the company's strategic positioning, sustainable finance, Environmental, Social and Governance, capital deployment and public policy efforts, has held numerous roles at the bank since she joined predecessor company, Fleet Bank, 26 years ago.
- Montag joined the company in 2008 as an executive vice president and head of global sales and trading at Merrill Lynch, prior to the company’s merger with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). In addition to his COO role, he's responsible for all of the businesses that serve companies and institutional investors; including middle-market commercial and large corporate clients, and institutional investor clients, including BofA Global Research and the global markets sales and trading businesses.
- In May, the New York Times published a report detailing Montag's tactics to pressure employees to work at the office during the pandemic even when stay-at-home orders were in place. (Added at 2:33 PM ET).
- Moynihan has said publicly that he hopes to stay at BofA for years to come, according to CNBC.
