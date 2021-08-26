QTS Realty Trust stockholders approve Blackstone Funds acquisition
Aug. 26, 2021 2:39 PM ETQTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- At a Special Meeting of Stockholders, QTS Realty Trust (QTS +0.2%) announced that stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of QTS by affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and Blackstone Property Partners.
- Merger agreement terms: QTS common stockholders will receive $78 in cash for each share of QTS common stock they own.
- Transaction is expected to be completed on Aug.31 wherein QTS' common stock, Series A preferred stock and Series B preferred stock will no longer be listed on any public market.