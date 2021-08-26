Full Truck Alliance rallies after Citi pitches bull case

Aug. 26, 2021

  • Full Truck Alliance (YMM +3.9%) is one of the leading gainers in the electric vehicle sector after Citi starts off coverage with a Buy rating on its view that the company is in a leading position to grow rapidly.
  • The firm says YMM's penetration into the large full-truck-loaded market is still just in single digits and thinks the initial penetration into the less-than-loaded and intra-city transportation markets show promise.
  • Citi assigns a price target of $19.50, which works out to 20X the 2023 EPS estimate. The post-IPO high for YMM is $22.80.
  • YMM has traded with a tight correlation to China tech stocks recently, but Citi sees that trends breaking down sometime on the road ahead.
