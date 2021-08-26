MEME ETF to be launched by Roundhill Investments

Pixelated Meme
TimArbaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roundhill Investments latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission outlines its intentions to launch the Roundhill MEME ETF: MEME.
  • The MEME exchange traded fund will be made up of a grouping of companies that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and a high level of short interest, both of which are indicators of market sentiment as per the prospectus.
  • In accordance with the filing, the ETF will be rebalanced bi-weekly based on its social media activity score, which is centered around the number of mentions of a company’s name or its ticker over a trailing 14-day period.
  • The ETF will also trade on the NYSE and come with an expense ratio of 0.69%.
  • At first glance, stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) might potentially find themselves in the MEME ETF.
  • Daily price action: AMC -5.73%, GME +4.07%, and BB +1.16%.
  • Analyzing the MEME space objectively can be challenging. However, Seeking Alpha contributor Ahan Vashi provides market participants with an unbiased assessment of AMC.
