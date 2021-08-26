Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 break winning streak with Powell up tomorrow
Aug. 26, 2021 4:05 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMP.INDXLRE, XLY, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Worrying headlines from Afghanistan and some hawkish talk from Fed officials were enough to arrest the market's momentum.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.6%, S&P (SP500) -0.6% and Dow (DJI) -0.5% finished around the lows of the session.
- Suicide bombings near Kabul airport that killed 12 U.S. service members pushed the major averages firmly into the red in morning trading.
- And while investors will be keeping an eye on global headlines, attention and talk will be focused first on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech tomorrow morning.
- "Talking this morning, (St. Louis Fed President Jim) Bullard and (Kansas City Fed President Esther) George made it clear they preferred a taper to begin this year," Samuel Rines, chief economist at Avalon writes. Dallas Fed President Robert "Kaplan did as well, but he doesn’t get to vote until 2023. So, while not all the hawks get to fly soon, they will dominate the FOMC board in 2022. These undercurrents should not be dismissed when attempting to understand whether and how quickly a tapering of QE will occur. And when the first rate hike shifts from an abstraction to a reality."
- "The primary takeaway? The shift toward a hawkish narrative is not transitory, and monetary policy is going to quickly become far more interesting than it has been recently," Rines says. "While most of the names at the Fed are unlikely to change (Powell is the odds on favorite), the composition of power is shifting. Continuity and credibility are important for the Fed, and Powell’s reappointment will avoid the appearance of 'politicizing' the Federal Reserve."
- The bond market held steady ahead of Powell. The 10-year Treasury yield came off earlier highs to settle little changed at 1.34% after a solid 7-year auction.
- "Recent comments suggest that the Fed may be getting cold feet on flexible average inflation targeting, which pulls forward liftoff and makes it less likely that the Fed tolerates a sustained inflation overshoot," BofA's Mark Cabana wrote in a note today. "A slower and more uncertain US recovery also limits the extent to which we will see both a true overheating of the economy and shift higher in longer-dated inflation expectations."
- "Additionally, a higher quantity of debt incurred since the pandemic risks level of interest rates that the economy can tolerate before slowing; this suggests a relatively low neutral rate of interest likely between 1.5-2.00% for 10Y USTs."
- Nearly all S&P sectors closed in the red, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) the weakest. Only Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) managed a positive day.
- The megacaps were also mostly down, with Tesla struggling and Amazon bucking the trend.
- Among meme stocks, GameStop managed to hold above the $200 level, while AMC slumped but held above $40.
- Today, Roundhill Investments filed to launch a meme ETF.