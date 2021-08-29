Could SPACs turn to SPARCs? And what are SPARCs anyway?
Aug. 29, 2021 5:38 PM ETPershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- When faced with a lawsuit that threatens to place tighter restrictions on raising money through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is attempting to take another route by not actually raising money for a potential acquisition but rounding up potential investors for a to-be-determined transaction.
- Thus is born the SPARC — special purpose acquisition rights company — or rather the idea of a SPARC.
- In a nutshell, a SPAC is a shell company that raises money through an initial public offering to acquire an operating business, but the sponsors of the SPAC don't find a target until after the IPO. Here's an explainer of how a SPAC works. Another key feature of the SPAC is it must agree to a transaction within a specific time frame, usually two years, or return the money to investors.
- To be sure, Ackman had planned to create a SPARC linked to his Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) SPAC as part of an agreement to acquire a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, a deal that has since been abandoned. Under the agreement, PSTH stockholders would have received pro-rata share of UMG, pro-rata share of PSTH, and one transferable five-year right per share of Pershing Square SPARC Holdings.
- The right would give its holder the right, but not the obligation, to invest in PSTH's next transaction. The PSTH stockholder would get the right at no additional cost; he or she wouldn't have to pay anything else until a merger target had been identified and then only if they want to participate in the deal.
- With the collapse of the Universal Music deal, the PSTH SPARC seemed to be dead. Pershing Square Tontine (PSTH) pulled out of the deal when the SEC said the SPAC's initial business combination structure didn't comply with NYSE rules. But the lawsuit resurrected the SPARC idea.
- The lawsuit alleges that SPACs are investment firms that should be subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), a law typically applied to such vehicles as mutual funds and requires much stricter disclosures. The reasoning is that SPACs generally park their capital raised in IPOs in short-term Treasury bonds. Since those holdings are no longer held in cash, then they should be considered investment firms, the lawsuit contends.
- Ackman argues that the suit is "meritless."
- Now Ackman wants to give back to Pershing Square Tontine shareholders their $4B held in trust. For one thing, that would assure that PSTH isn't an investment firm. It would also stop the clock on the deadline for completing an acquisition. As of mid-August, the SPAC has about 11 months remaining to close a deal. (It could ask PSTH holders for an extension.)
- But the creation of the SPARC isn't guaranteed. Under the new plan, SPARC warrants — the right to invest in the future merger at a share price equal to the SPARC's cash net asset value per share — would be issued before any transaction is announced.
- The listing of the SPARC warrants on the NYSE, though, will require a rule change, which will be subject to SEC approval. The NYSE currently requires that the shares into which the warrants are exercisable need to be listed before the warrants can be listed.
- "Since SPARC common stock will only become listed when the warrants are exercised in connection with the business combination, the warrant listing rule needs to be narrowly modified to accommodate this distinction," Ackman said in a letter to Pershing Square Tontine (PSTH) shareholders.
- The SEC also needs to approve the SPARC.
- But what will the SPARC be worth? That's yet to be seen, said Enrique Abeyta, editor of Empire Financial Research.
- Eventually, he thinks the SPARC warrant "should trade at a level about the same as what the SPAC was at before all this happened, he said.
- So, for now, the whole SPARC idea is theoretical. Could other SPARCs be formed without an initial SPAC?
- "We're out on an unknown curve," Abeyta said.
- As for launching new SPARCs, sponsors could conduct an underwritten offering of SPARC warrants, perhaps through an auction process, he said.
- More likely, SPARC warrants would be issued on top of another security, Abeyta said.
- So what are the chances that the lawsuit will succeed in derailing SPACs? "I think, ultimately the courts and regulators already opined on this," Abeyta said. "The arbiter of the '40 Act is the SEC."
- But don't be surprised if more legislation or regulation addresses the issues of SPACs and SPARCs. "Markets are ahead of the regulations" until the "regulators catch up," he said.
- The market, though, has been unimpressed with PSTH since the Universal Music deal fell apart and the SPARC plan hasn't helped boost the price as seen in the chart below.
