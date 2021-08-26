Marvell Technology Group EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 26, 2021 4:06 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $1.08B (+48.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -2%.
- Press Release
- Gross margin of 64.8% vs. 64% consensus.
- Q3 Guidance: Net revenue is expected to be $1.145 billion +/- 3% vs. $1.14B consensus.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 46.3% to 48.3%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 64% to 65%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $584 million to $594 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $365 million to $370 million.
- Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 824 million.
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 841 million.
- GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.10) +/- $0.04 per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.38 +/- $0.03 per share vs. $0.37 consensus.